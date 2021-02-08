Monday, 08 February 2021 – The President’s mother, Mama Ngina Kenyatta, is still glowing despite clocking 87 years if the latest photos shared by State House Kenya are anything to go by.

Born on 24th June 1933, the former First Lady is 4 months shy of her 88th birthday but she still looks healthy and lively.

Mama Ngina Kenyatta received a prestigious award known as ‘Macky Sall Prize For Dialogue in Africa’ at the State House on Sunday amid mixed reactions from Kenyans.

The annual award which is named after Senegalese President, Macky Sall, recognizes African personalities who use dialogue to avert conflict in the continent.

The former First Lady was recognized last year but she couldn’t travel to pick the award because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Defence Cabinet Secretary, Ambassador Monica Juma, received the award on behalf of Mama Ngina and presented it to her on Sunday at State House in the company of President Uhuru’s wife Margaret and Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua.

“Former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta today received her 2019 Macky Sall Prize for Dialogue in Africa from Defence Cabinet Secretary Dr. Amb Monica Juma.

The prize was awarded on 11th December last year at the Museum of Black Civilization in Dakar, Senegal by President Macky Sall and received by Dr Juma on behalf of the Former First Lady who couldn’t travel because of the Covid-19 outbreak. T

he annual prize is awarded to African personalities who use dialogue to avert conflict on the continent and is named after the Senegalese President Macky Sall who is a celebrated African mediator,“ A post on State House Kenya Facebook page read.

Some Kenyans attacked Uhuru’s mother badly after receiving the award, claiming that she didn’t deserve it.

Anyway, this is how she looks healthy and strong at 87 years of age.

The Kenyan DAILY POST