Monday, February 8, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s mother, Mama Ngina Kenyatta, has been feted by an international organisation for uniting Uhuru and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, in 2018 after the bloody post-election violence in 2017.

On March 9, 2018, Uhuru and Raila, who were bitter political rivals, came together after intense consultation led by Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

On Sunday, Mama Ngina received the 2019 Mackay Sall Award for Dialogue in Africa.

She was handed the prize on Sunday by the Defence Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma.

The annual prize is awarded to African personalities who use dialogue to avert conflict on the continent.

Speaking when she received the award, the former First Lady thanked CIRID for the recognition saying it was an honour for Kenya’s frontline role in the search for lasting peace and stability in Eastern Africa.

“I didn’t know that there are people who know where we’ve come from as a country and how they settled on me as the recipient of the award. I am grateful,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST