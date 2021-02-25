Friday, February 25, 2021 – Former Starehe MP, Maina Kamanda, has been caught in a video clip revealing how cunning the members of the Kikuyu community are when it comes to presidential elections.

In a video that has since gone viral, Maina, who is currently a nominated MP, is heard saying that the passing of BBI by the Mt Kenya region was a dress rehearsal for Ruto and he should await a real betrayal in 2022 during the presidiaL elections.

Maina also said the Kikuyu community vote as a bloc and it is President Uhuru Kenyatta who will give direction on whom the community will support for the presidency in 2022.

In the video, Maina was together with Makadara MP, George Aladwa, Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, and Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) delegates from Nairobi County.

Here is a video of Maina Kamanda revealing how they will betray Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST