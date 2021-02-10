Wednesday, February 10, 2021 – Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli has exposed himself to ridicule after a video emerged online of how Tanzanians are struggling to fight COVID-19 disease.

The Tanzania strongman is on record saying that the East African nation has no COVID-19 cases and even went ahead to say that no vaccines will be used to fight the deadly disease.

Magufuli said God has protected Tanzanians from COVID-19 and even held several prayer meetings to thank God.

However, a video has emerged of the Tanzania government offering public steaming as a way of managing COVID-19.

Sources said the disease that originated from Wuhan in China in December 2019, has already killed thousands of Tanzanians, but Magufuli’s government has kept the numbers secret to avoid worldwide condemnation.

Here is a video of Tanzanians using the steaming method to manage COVID-19.

Is this not an embarrassment?

The Kenyan DAILY POST