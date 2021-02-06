Saturday, 06 February 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto and his Tanga Tanga brigade are busy crisscrossing different areas around Mombasa County to sell the hustler movement ahead of the 2022 elections.

Malindi Member of Parliament, Aisha Jumwa, on Friday accompanied the Deputy President to a function where she caused a stir after addressing the residents while on top of a wheelbarrow.

She wanted to show the importance of the wheelbarrows that Raila Odinga has been trashing.

Check out the photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST