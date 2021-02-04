Thursday, February 4, 2021 – Machakos Governor, Dr. Alfred Mutua, has attacked the Government for trying to criminalize the ‘hustler narrative’

Hustler’s narrative is a strategy Deputy President William Ruto is using to campaign ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, through National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC), are planning to table a bill in Parliament that will criminalize the ‘hustler narrative’.

Speaking on Thursday in regards to the issue, Governor Mutua, who is also Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader, termed the move by the government as desperate.

Mutua argued the narrative did not amount to hate speech and as such, it should be fought politically.

“The issue of trying to criminalise the words dynasty and hustler is desperate. It’s a political thing, fight it politically. I think the problem is the interpretation. I understand how Swahili works, the doctor in Swahili is Daktari, the hospital is hospitali and someone told me hustler is hasara,” Mutua said.

