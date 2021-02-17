Wednesday, February 17, 2021 – Netizens have been treated to free drama after a controversial Luo man, identified as Profesa Ochieng Odongo, an employee of United Nations(UN), exposed a slay queen who stole money from his house.

Ochieng, who is a famous figure on social media, sent Ksh 11,000 to the lady, identified as Cynthia Achieng alias Cynthia Martha, to book a business class flight.

Cynthia flew to Nairobi and after spending the night at Ochieng’s house, she alleged that she has to fly back to Kisumu since her father was admitted to hospital.

However, this was just a lie to hoodwink Ochieng.

A few minutes after she left, Ochieng realized that the cunning lady had blocked him on WhatsApp after stealing all the money that he had kept in the house.

This is how the man from the lake-side exposed Cynthia on his Facebook page.

