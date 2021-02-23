Home Gossip Leave such women to politicians and wash wash guys, if you dare... Leave such women to politicians and wash wash guys, if you dare date them, your journey to the village starts (PHOTOs) February 23, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Money wins: Hot slay queen proudly flaunts aging mzungu SPONSOR, who is old enough to be her grandfather, if not ancestor (VIDEO) This is JACK OGOLLA and someone’s wife, trust Luo men at your own risk (PHOTOs) Profesa MAXWELL OCHIENG, who was robbed by a slay queen after a night of fun, shares PHOTO chewing another slay queen Only legends know where this place is located – Even some thirsty ‘Waheshimiwa’ visit to empty their ‘fluids’ (PHOTO) Pastor NG’ANG’A over the moon after he saw his image splashed on a matatu – Kenyans adore thugs and conmen (PHOTOs) Baby SATRINE OSINYA’s message to SONKO as he continues to face endless tribulations after daring the system. Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,497FollowersFollow