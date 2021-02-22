Monday, February 22, 2021 – Zimbabwean Vice President, Kembo Mohadi, has been caught up in a shameful scandal after it emerged that he uses power and influence to satisfy his manly needs by luring ladies to hotel rooms.

A leaked audio of the aging VP begging a slay queen into his hotel room has spread online like bushfire and exposed his randy behaviors.

In the audio, the 71-year-old Vice President is heard telling the lady to go and visit him at Holiday Inn hotel, one of the popular hotels in Zimbabwe.

However, the lady tells the VP that she can’t make it for the date.

Listen to the leaked audio.

The Kenyan DAILY POST