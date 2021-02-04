Thursday, 04 February 2021 – Dagoretti North Member of Parliament, Simba Arati, lashed out at Deputy President William Ruto during a recent burial in Kisii and accused him of being surrounded by fraudsters and conmen from Kisii who are masquerading as politicians.

Among the fraudsters that Arati was referring to is a notorious ‘wash wash’ kingpin known as Zaheer Jhanda.

Zaheer Jhanda is involved in gold scamming and internet fraud.

His name featured prominently when a royal Saudi Family lost Ksh 400 million to fraudsters.

Zaheer, a form four leaver, lives large on social media.

He is eyeing Nyabari Chache parliamentary seat in 2022.

Check out these photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply