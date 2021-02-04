Thursday, 04 February 2021 – Dagoretti North Member of Parliament, Simba Arati, lashed out at Deputy President William Ruto during a recent burial in Kisii and accused him of being surrounded by fraudsters and conmen from Kisii who are masquerading as politicians.
Among the fraudsters that Arati was referring to is a notorious ‘wash wash’ kingpin known as Zaheer Jhanda.
Zaheer Jhanda is involved in gold scamming and internet fraud.
His name featured prominently when a royal Saudi Family lost Ksh 400 million to fraudsters.
Zaheer, a form four leaver, lives large on social media.
He is eyeing Nyabari Chache parliamentary seat in 2022.
