Saturday, 20 February 2021 – Mike Sonko’s youngest daughter, Sandra Mbuvi, has become some sort of a social media celebrity.

The middle-aged lady is famous for flaunting a flamboyant lifestyle without any apology despite her father being mentioned in corruption scandals, where he is alleged to have stolen millions of shillings from the public coffers when he was a Governor.

She also loves slaying in killer attires that leaves little for men to imagine.

Sandra, in the latest post on Instagram, flaunted a posh Mercedes Benz that she cruises around with and at the same time, made a fashion statement.

She was gifted this posh Benz by her father during one of her birthdays.

Check out the photos she paraded on her Instagram page.

