Monday, February 15, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto came face-to-face with the ugly side of the late Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae and it ended badly for him.

Ruto, while eulogizing Nyachae, as a strict, loving and forgiving father figure, he narrated to mourners how he became a victim of late Simeon Nyachae’s beating.

He said on several occasions, he found himself on the receiving end.

“We celebrate a great patriotic Kenyan, an administrator and public servant, a brave and courageous politician,” he said.

“Despite age differences, we had a relationship and on many occasions, I want to confess that I was a victim of his canning.”

Ruto, in his sentiments, said apart from the physical blows, Nyachae made sure that politically, they walked on the right path.

While recalling an incident in Nyamarambe town in the South Mogirango constituency, Ruto said he and Omingo Magara received several strokes from Nyachae after they publicly misbehaved.

“Micheal, Nyachae’s son, was sent for the strokes … We later looked for him at his home where we asked for forgiveness and he was so gracious to us,” Ruto said.

Ruto said Nyachae’s character and personality are a legacy that will leave on forever.

“As he lies here, I believe he is speaking to all of us loudly.”

“ He had options of waiting to share what his father had, but he chose a different route by creating more wealth,” Ruto said.

The DP said if all leaders would emulate Nyachae’s character, more wealth would be created in the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST