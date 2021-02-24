Wednesday, February 24, 2021 – Late Juja MP, Francis Munyua Waititu, knew that his time had come for him to meet his maker

According to his family, Waititu, popularly known as Wakapee, had prepared them for his death which occurred on Monday at MP Shah Hospital while undergoing treatment for brain cancer.

Michael Munyua, the MP’s second-born son, said his father knew he was going to die very soon and prepared them emotionally when his health deteriorated in the last few days.

“I saw a very strong man when the diagnosis came.”

“Doctors said he had a very short time to live because the tumor was very aggressive.”

“But he kept reminding us of what God had done for him, and that he was left with very little to do for both family and the county,” Michael said.

His daughter, Terry, described him as a fighter, saying her father only looked weak during his last days.

“Nothing would put him down but the last two days were tough for him and us all.”

“We were letting him go in peace,” she said.

