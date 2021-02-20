s maker

Saturday, February 20, 2021 – Late Garissa Senator, Yusuf Haji, was a good man going by what he told his family members to do after he died.

The late senator, 80, died at Aga khan Hospital in Nairobi after a long illness.

According to his son, Noordin Haji, who is Director of Public Prosecutions, the late Senator told him to donate his six-month salary to orphanages and use part of it as bursaries.

“Going forward, we intend to donate our late father’s six-month salary that he earned while dispossessed to orphanages, as well as bursaries to students in the sub-counties of Garissa.

The money will be handed over to the Kenya Red Cross, which will reach out to the needy,” Noordin said.

Noordin, his brother Abdul and the rest of the family, also thanked Garissa residents for electing their father twice as a senator.

Most residents did not attend his father’s burial in Nairobi because of time constraints.

