Wednesday, February 17, 2021 – Controversial city preacher, James Maina Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism, has a flashy son called Brian Ng’ang’a, who is well known in social circles.

Brian grabbed gossip headlines sometime back after he threatened to shoot an innocent shopper at Two Rivers Mall when they were arguing over parking.

He is known to be arrogant and always brags about his father’s wealth and influence anytime he lands in trouble.

The pastor’s son flaunts a flamboyant lifestyle that is synonymous with the rich kids of Nairobi.

Anytime he is cruising around the city, Kenyans almost break their necks while admiring his flashy Porsche.

The young man is without a doubt eating life with a big fork.

See photos and video of his expensive ‘machine’.

