Wednesday, February 10, 2021 – When you see a Bentley or Rolls Royce branded MG 1 in the streets, just know that’s 76 –year-old Mohan Galot, the owner of London Distillers that manufactures cheap liquor is passing by.

The wealthy businessman who is famously known as MG 1 rides like a boss thanks to the rising number of alcoholics in the country.

His company manufactures cheap liquor brands such as Napoleon, KK and Safari Cane.

This is how he makes a statement on the road with his guzzlers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST