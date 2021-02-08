Monday, February 8, 2021 – Decorated city lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, has revealed that he is planning to build a new lavish rural home on top of hills.

Taking to his official Twitter page, Don, as he is commonly known, disclosed that he bought land at Cherang’any hills where he is planning to set up his second rural home.

He flew to the area in a chopper and posted the photos on Twitter saying, “In the near future, I will build a new rural home on top of Cherang’any Hills in a village called Kapsait that will be as famous as Cheptongei. I purchased a mountain land whose altitude is over 11,000 feet.. It’s as cold & beautiful as Scotland,”

The flamboyant lawyer also posted photos of how he is planning to design his soon to be lavish rural home. “The Dream Designs of Kapsait Mountain Home”, he wrote.

Donald Kipkorir already has another palatial rural home at Cheptongei village in Elgeyo Marakwet.

He also has a holiday home in Nanyuki and another posh residence in Karen.

The Kenyan DAILY POST