Monday, February 15, 2021 – A middle-aged Kenyan man has left tongues wagging after he hired a billboard to propose to his girlfriend.

A video doing rounds on social media shows the romantic man, identified as Barbuh Stephen, walking towards the huge billboard holding his girlfriend’s hand.

He then unveiled the billboard that had bold words that read, “Chyna will you marry me Barbuh”

As soon as he went on his knees with a ring, the lady shed tears of joy and accepted to become his wife.

Check out the photo and video.

