Thursday, February 18, 2021 – Laikipia Woman Representative, Cate Waruguru, has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to include Deputy President William Ruto in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) draft so that it can sail through in the Mt Kenya region.

Speaking on Thursday, Waruguru noted that Mt Kenya region residents are rejecting the report because Ruto is not included in the report.

“I know that the main purpose for BBI is to bring unity. I kindly ask the proposers of the report to include the deputy president so that all Kenyans can feel they are part of the conversation,” said Waruguru.

Waruguru became well-known during her days in the Tangatanga faction. She was a strong defender of the deputy president. She later made headlines after decamping to Kieleweke where she pledged loyalty to president Uhuru and his handshake partner, Raila Odinga.

Cate also became a strong defender of the BBI report and went ahead to meet Raila at his Capitol Hill office.

However, the vocal woman representative seems to be making a u-turn back to Ruto’s camp. Her recent remarks are a cause of speculation all over the political scene.

The Kenyan DAILY POST