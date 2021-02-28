Home Editorial Laikipia made BJ50 cars that retail at 450K were being sold yesterday... Laikipia made BJ50 cars that retail at 450K were being sold yesterday but no one bought them (PHOTOs) February 28, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Daring LUYHA man impersonates police and starts harassing Lang’ata residents while carrying out night patrols (PHOTO) RUTO roars as he brings Murang’a to a standstill – Will MURATHE sleep after seeing these photos? ‘Hakuna Mahali Utanipeleka’ – VIDEO of a rogue matatu driver harassing a lady and breaking her car’s windscreen before speeding off RUTO’s heroic welcome in Trans Nzoia County that may scare RAILA and UHURU! – This man from Sugoi is no joke (VIDEO) SHOCK as it emerges that Nyeri tycoon, STEPHEN WANG’ONDU, hired hitmen to kill his son, DANIEL MWANGI, to inherit his wife. Did KOECH murder CHARITY and her son at Jogoo Road Govt Quarters? Look at the autopsy report. Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,497FollowersFollow