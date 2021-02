Thursday, February 11, 2021 -A lady has shared a screenshot of a chat between her and a thirsty dispatch rider.

The rider delivered a wristwatch that she had ordered online to her and after delivery, he sent her a text message confessing how he was blown away by her beauty.

He confessed that the lady turned him on and added that he has never felt like that before for many years.

Check out the conversation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST