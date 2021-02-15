Monday, February 15, 2021 – Kiss 100 presenter Felix Oduor alias Jalang’o, has touched the hearts of Kenyans after he unveiled a list of Good Samaritans who have come to the rescue of troubled former Tahidi High actor, Joseph Kinuthia, popularly known as Omosh.

On Saturday, Jalang’o promised to raise Ksh 1 Million for Omosh after his plight was highlighted.

“This hurts me so much…I will host Omosh on Tuesday and I promise to raise him Ksh 1million to restart his life again,” he wrote on his Instagram page after watching an emotional interview of the famous actor begging for help.

So far, Jalango’s friends and some of the companies that he partners with as a brand ambassador have promised to donate cash to Omosh.

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has promised Ksh 100,000 while local credit company Mwananchi Limited has promised to clear Omosh’s rent arrears.

City fraudster, Allan Chesang, who is a well-known philanthropist, has promised Ksh 100,000 while Amber Ray’s boyfriend, Jamal Roho Safi, has also promised to give another Ksh 100,000.

Jalang’o says that he wants to raise Ksh 1 Million that he promised by Tuesday.

This is what he posted on his Instagram page on Sunday evening and earned praises from Kenyans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST