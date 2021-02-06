Saturday, 06 February 2021 -A famous American rapper known as Lil Uzi Vert has implanted an 11-carat pink diamond worth $24 million on his forehead.

According to the fast-rising rapper, the diamond is more than the value of all his cars and palatial home.

He alleged that he has been paying for the multi-million jewelry since 2017.

He posted photos and videos on his Instagram page that has 13.9 million followers flaunting the pink diamond whose price can fund several counties in Kenya.

Check this out.

The Kenyan DAILY POST