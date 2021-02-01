Monday, February 1, 2021 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has disclosed what President Uhuru Kenyatta asked Mt. Kenya region residents to do with his Deputy, William Ruto.

From Friday last week, Uhuru has been camping at Sagana State Lodge, Nyeri County, holding several meetings with area leaders on how to popularise the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Deputy President William Ruto was missing from the President’s visit because he is opposed to the BBI.

Commenting about President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tour, Mutahi noted that there was a unanimous declaration by delegates who attended the meeting that shall William Ruto bring around his billions, they should take it but never follow him to the ballot.

“Dear Kikuyus: KULA Ruto, KURA BBI. That is the #TheSaganaDeclaration in summary. God Bless You. And AVOID those pastors who have MORTGAGED their prophetic VOICE to MPESA,” Mutahi tweeted.

Ngunyi’s remarks come at the backdrop of heightened political differences between Ruto and his boss over 2022 succession politics.

The Kenyan DAILY POST