Monday, February 8, 2021 – Former Cabinet Secretary, Mwangi Kiunjuri, has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of bias in dealing with former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko.

Speaking on Sunday, Kiunjuri, who is also The Service Party (TSP) leader, said the government has been practising selective justice to Mike Sonko, who is facing robbery and terrorism charges.

Kiunjuri said the government was fully aware that Sonko had not completed his jail term at Shima la Tewa Prison, yet he received clearance to run in three elections.

“Sonko has been in government for years and the same government never prosecuted him. There are many other people in the government who have criminal records and are not being tried since they are friends with some of the top leadership,” Kiunjuri said.

Kiunjuri said though he was not supporting any abuse of office or wrongdoing, selective justice is not the way to settle political scores. That approach will take the country back years, he said.

Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, is facing attempted murder charges but he is still walking free thanks to his association with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST