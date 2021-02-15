Monday, February 15, 2021 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal of Investigations (DCI) have today arrested Kisii Deputy Governor, Joash Maangi, for unknown reasons.

Maangi was arrested at Gusii Stadium where he was waiting for Deputy President William Ruto, who was set to arrive for the burial of former Cabinet Minister, Simeon Nyachae.

An aide said detectives ordered Maangi to enter their car before they sped off to the DCI offices in Kisii town where they are grilling him.

“We don’t know why they arrested him. They did not give a reason why they were picking him for, they only told him to enter their car before they left to Central Police Station where they are interrogating him,” said an aide.

Ruto’s supporters have already stormed social media accusing the government of President Uhuru Kenyatta of intimidating and frustrating supporters of the DP.

Ruto is yet to speak about the incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST