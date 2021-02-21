Sunday, February 21, 2021 – Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichungwa, has made good his threat of writing to the International Criminal Court (ICC), urging The Hague-based court to probe political violence being meted on Deputy President William Ruto’s supporters by police in Kenya.

Addressing journalists on Saturday, Kimani said it was disturbing to see politicians use police force to intimidate and harass their perceived political enemies and other dissents one year to the 2022 General Election.

The Tanga Tanga legislator argued that the stage was being set for use of violence to intimidate voters and that it was about time the international community came in to avert any future full-blown injustices.

Kimani also called the Western nations to watch over leaders hell-bent to cause violence.

“The use of police in electoral processes to intimidate voters are characteristics of despotic failed states and a precursor to greater injustices against the civilian population.

International Criminal Court be on the watch, you have seen these signs before,” Ichung’wa said

Kimani spoke hours after police disrupted United Democratic Alliance (UDA) meeting in London Ward, Nakuru County, arguing that the meeting was illegal.

Nakuru Senator, Susan Kihika and Bahati MP, Kimani Ngunjiri were among Tanga Tanga legislators who were allegedly assaulted by police.

The Kenyan DAILY POST