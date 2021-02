Wednesday, February 24, 2021 – The dreaded killer cop, Hessy Wa Dandora, has put on notice two armed gangsters who have been terrorizing members of the public along Juja Road and Eastleigh.

According to Hessy, the two middle-aged men, use a motorbike with registration number KMEN 084P.

They operate mostly during daytime and late in the evening while clad in some jungle jackets.

This is what Hessy posted after getting a photo of the notorious gangsters.

