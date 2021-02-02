.

Tuesday, February 2, 2021 – A group of women from Mt Kenya has revealed how they were assaulted by General Service Unit officers (GSU) at Sagana State Lodge on Monday when they tried to have an audience with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The women from Nakuru, Laikipia Murang’a, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Embu, Kiambu, Tharaka Nithi, Nyandarua, and Meru counties, had arrived as early as 3 am on Monday for a meeting with the Head of State.

At around 4 am, the women were told the President had canceled the meeting and they were given a good beating by GSU officers guarding the State Lodge.

Speaking to journalists, the women said they will oppose the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) if Uhuru continues to disrespect them.

“If we do not get an audience with the president, then we will not pass the BBI, if he does not talk to us who are above 65 years, we would rather support his deputy who is at least giving our kids wheelbarrows,” said Charity Ngima, who among women beaten by GSU officers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST