Tuesday, 02 February 2021 – Esther Njeri, a mother of two, has been arrested at Baraka estate in the outskirts of Nanyuki town after she pulled her two children from school, claiming that education is satanic.

The 36-year-old woman alleges that real education is the biblical one.

Police swung into action and arrested Njeri after the area chief reported her.

Esther’s eldest daughter is in form two while the youngest is in grade 2.

The defiant woman claimed that Jesus Christ did not attend any school and so, there is no need of taking her children to school.

Esther said that she is ready to go through anything but she will not educate her children.

Speaking to the press, Marura chief, Patrick Mahinda, confirmed the bizarre incident and said that village elders reported to him after finding out that Esther was not taking her daughters to school as instructed by the Government.

When he interrogated her, she said that her faith doesn’t allow her to take them to school.

Mahinda has cautioned against such misleading faith saying that the government will not relent in its efforts to ensure that every student attends school.

Esther is being held at the Nanyuki Police station where she will be arraigned in court after investigations are concluded.

See photos of the woman.

The Kenyan DAILY POST