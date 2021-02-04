Thursday, 04 February 2021 – A 52-year-old man identified as Ernest Kamanda, lost his life on Wednesday night while in the company of his girlfriend, Catherine Kinyanjui.

The deceased man who hails from Kiambu had gone to visit his girlfriend in Athi River when the unfortunate incident happened.

According to a police report, he developed some complications and then collapsed at around 11.30 pm yesterday.

Kamanda was rushed to the nearby Shalom Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

“She reported that she was in her house with her friend identified as Mr Kamanda, a resident of Kiambu, when he developed some complications and collapsed. He was rushed to Shalom Community Hospital with the assistance of the neighbors where he was pronounced dead,” a police report reads.

His body was taken to the morgue as investigations continue.

His girlfriend or rather mpango wa kando, aged 47, is assisting officers at Athi River police station with investigations.

