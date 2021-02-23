Tuesday, February 23, 2021 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has left former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto in tears after he endorsed Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, for president come 2022.

According to Ngunyi, Matiang’i is ‘a safe pair of hands’ and can be trusted to succeed Uhuru Kenyatta when he retires in 2022.

In a tweet, the current affairs commentator argued CS Matiang’i was a son of a peasant farmer and a citizen of the hustler nation by birth in what appeared as an indirect jibe at Deputy President William Ruto.

“Why Matiang’i? He is the son of a peasant farmer.”

“His brothers are hustlers. In fact, Matiang’i is a citizen of the hustler nation by birth,” Ngunyi said.

The analyst supported Uhuru’s call for rotational presidency stating that the no non-sense government official fitted the bill since he hails from the Gusii region.

“And he is not a Kikuyu or Kalenjin.”

“Dear kikuyus, compared to Ruto and the fellowship of thugs, Matiangi is a safe pair of hands.”

Ngunyi had in January, poured cold water on Ruto’s presidential ambition insisting he was not the future.

According to Ngunyi, Ruto, who is a Kalenjin, cannot succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta, a Kikuyu, as the presidency cannot be circulated only between the two tribes.

Both Raila and Ruto are banking on Kikuyu vote to make it to the state house in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST