Friday, February 19, 2021 – The United Nations has released a list of Africa’s most developed countries and Kenya is not in the top ten list, as it used to be, during the tenure of former President Mwai Kibaki.

In 2010 and 2011, Kenya was position number 9 in Africa’s most developed countries as compiled by the United Nations Development Index.

However, since 2013, Kenya has lost its economic glory thanks to the mega corruption and nepotism practiced by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration.

During the Kibaki era, the increase in tax revenue largely kept up with economic growth.

Kibaki’s tenure saw Tax to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) maintained at 22%, to 23.1% between 2007 and 2013.

In Kenyatta’s tenure, the curve has fallen with Tax to GDP declining from 20.1% to 14% between 2013 and 2020.

Now, Kenya is position 16 in Africa’s most developed countries.

Here is the top ten list

1. Mauritius

2. Seychelles

3. Algeria

4. Tunisia

5. Botswana

6. Libya

7. South Africa

8. Egypt

9. Gabon

10. Morocco

The Kenyan DAILY POST