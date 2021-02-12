Friday, February 12, 2021 – An outspoken Mt Kenya MP has blasted President Uhuru Kenyatta for saying that he will not hand over power to a thief in 2022.

Uhuru, while addressing the public after inspecting Nairobi National Cargo Deconsolidation Centre on Thursday, said he will make sure that politicians with questionable character do not succeed him when his term ends in 2022.

“While others tell you Uhuru wants to extend his term, I know next year am going home (retire) and I have no problem with that; but my agenda is to ensure that that those who will continue, will not be those who punish and steal from Kenyans,” Uhuru said.

“My plan is that those who will lead Kenyans will have the heart to unite and not divide Kenyans,” Uhuru added.

But Ruto’s allies led by Mathira MP, Rigathi Gachagua, have hit out at Uhuru over his remarks.

Mr. Gachagua said Uhuru has no power to decide for Kenyans who their next president will be.

He reminded him how he was elected President in 2013 despite facing criminal charges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.

“Kenyans elected President Kenyatta well aware that he has cases at the ICC. This is because that was what they wanted. He, therefore, has no constitutional mandate to decide who to hand over power to and who not to,” Gachagua said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST