Friday, February 12, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday told his deputy, William Ruto, to resign if he keeps on criticizing the work his government is doing.

Uhuru, who was speaking in Uthiru, told Ruto that he must choose between staying in the government and helping it succeed or leaving his office.

He accused his deputy of doublespeak, and wondered why one would take credit for projects done by the government and at the same time accuse it of “failure”.

“On one hand he is saying the government has failed and on the other hand he is saying we as a government has done this and that development.

That is doublespeak, you can’t be speaking of the failures of a government where you serve while at the same time outlining what you refer to as we have achieved as a government. You better resign,” Uhuru said.

However, a section of netizens has blasted Uhuru for attacking his deputy.

Here are some comments from Kenyans.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta completely lost it in Uthiru today. How the hell can he blame DP William him for not performing duties that the President himself allocated to Matiangi? These Dynasties think that we’re fools. If things have gone haywire he should blame Matiangi not Ruto,” Mohamed Aden.

“Uhuru’s utterances today at uthiru depicts clearly how William Ruto has turned to be his bete noire forgetting the 2013 prayers at afraha. But dp Ruto Dunkirk spirit and stoicism is something to be admired,” Engineer Philip.

“If Uhuru has Nothing to tell Kenyans, he should let his upper lip touch the lower one and stay put. He went to Uthiru Only Armed with Raila’s book of manifesto which is written only one word: RUTO. Mr. Uhuru? You Stopped too low. Kindly note; you’re too late to change our minds,” Wilson Mbugua

“President Uhuru Kenyatta should respect DP William Ruto,” Cyrus Kariuki.

