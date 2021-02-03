Wednesday, February 3, 2021 – Kenya Power has announced plans to cut the cost of electricity bills in the country by replacing its thermal power stations with solar and wind electricity generating machines.

This will see the electricity distribution company switch from fuel-powered engines.

The company had on January 2, said that the move will reduce the effect of fuel on power consumer’s bills.

Electricity bills are based on foreign exchange fluctuation, hydropower levies, and fuel charges.

The firm stated that switching to solar and wind energy will also curb emissions as Kenya is focused on promoting green energy in line with the National Climate Change Action Plan (NCCAP 2018-2023).

The power plants targeted for hybridisation will be driven by all power sources, diesel, solar and wind energy, with the last two being consumed at a higher percentage.

The pilot program will start with Kenya Power plants located in North Eastern Kenya where solar and wind energy manufacturing yards are located.

The utility firm hopes to have completed the tender issuing process by December 2021 and the installation of solar and wind equipment by June 2022.

Kenya enjoys geothermal, wind, utility-scale solar, and hydropower plants which have been recognised globally.

In April 2020, the country was ranked 7th in the production of geothermal power across the globe in the Renewable Capacity Statistics for the year 2020 published the previous week by the International Renewable Energy Agency.

The country owns the biggest solar generation plant in Africa – the Ksh13 billion China-funded Garissa Plant where more than 200,000 PV panels produce 50MW.

The Kenyan DAILY POST