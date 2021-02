Friday, 19 February 2021 – Residents of Maternity estate in Kasarani have decided to use their own resources to repair a road that was in deplorable condition.

They took this action after pleading with the area MCA and Member of Parliament, Hon Mercy Gakuya, to repair the busy road that connects the estate to the main road but their pleas fell on deaf ears.

Check out the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST