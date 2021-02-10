Wednesday, February 10, 2021 – Kieni Member of Parliament, Kanini Kega, has said the Jubilee party will be merciless in whipping those who will not toe the party line.

In an interview with KTN on Wednesday, Kega, who doubles up as the Chairperson of the Budget and Appropriations Committee in the National Assembly, said the party will even punish Deputy President William Ruto if he goes against the party ideals.

Kega said with regards to the de-whipping of Murang’a senator Irungu Kang’ata, the latter had himself to blame for not being truthful to himself.

The MP said Kang’ata’s motive in writing the letter was malicious.

“We know he is a founder of Tangatanga movement but the President still gave him the opportunity. As the Majority Chief Whip, he had direct access to the president and therefore I strongly believe there are valid reasons as to why he was removed from that position,” he said.

While dismissing claims that DP Ruto has been sidelined by the party, Kega said, as a matter of fact, the DP has been invited in all state functions but rather chose to skip on his own will.

He said what is saddening is how the DP is duping his supporters that he is being sidelined yet he is the one who has fully refused to play his roles as the deputy to the president.

The Kenyan DAILY POST