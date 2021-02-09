Tuesday, February 9, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has received a huge boost after Murang’a County Senator Irungu Kang’ata joined his hustler movement.

Immediately after he was axed as Senate Majority Chief Whip on Tuesday, Kang’ata said he has now officially joined Ruto’s hustler movement.

Kang’ata said he has been raised in a strong Christian foundation to always speak the truth and what he told President Uhuru Kenyatta about the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is the whole truth.

On December 30th, 2020, Kang’ata wrote a letter to the President telling him that BBI is unpopular in Mt Kenya.

Kang’ata also advised Jubilee Party to change its strategy and work with all leaders to ensure the BBI referendum scheduled for June this year succeeds.

“It is appearing that the BBI is a project of one political faction and the impression I got is that our people want the BBI to be an agenda of one united Jubilee family and it should not be weaponized for politics,” he said.

Kang’ata also pointed out that only two in ten people in Central Kenya support the BBI report which is a product of President Kenyatta’s handshake with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Meanwhile, Kiambu Senator, Kimani Wamatangi, has replaced Kang’ata as Senate Majority Chief Whip.

The Kenyan DAILY POST