Thursday, February 11, 2021 – Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, has left Jubilee Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju, scratching his head after orchestrating his removal as Senate Majority Whip.

This is after he sent him a bold message stating that he will not contest his ouster as the Senate Majority Whip.

In a tweet, Kang’ata told Tuju not to feel guilty for ejecting someone who was speaking the truth.

“Tuju, I have watched you address Mt. Kenya on Inooro TV.”

“Contrary to your assertion, it is common knowledge I avoided media during the period under your reference.”

“Do not worry- I will not contest my ouster.”

“Have no guilt for ejecting someone for speaking truth to power” reads Irungu Kang’ata tweet.

Kang’ata was removed from the Senate Chief Whip position and replaced with Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi on Tuesday.

Tuju confirmed Kang’ata’s removal, noting that it was not necessarily a punishment for the letter he wrote to President Uhuru Kenyatta earlier in the year.

