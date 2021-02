Thursday, 25 February 2021 – Ladies from the Kamba community are among the most charming women on the planet.

Besides being talented in the bedroom matters, they possess some hot dancing skills which they are not afraid to unleash whenever they get a chance.

This little-known Kamba woman has turned into an internet sensation after she was caught on camera shaking her heavy ‘load’ like there is no tomorrow during a family function.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST