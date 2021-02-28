Sunday, February 28, 2021 – Karen Nyamu has yet again posted videos of her celebrity baby daddy, Samidoh, bonding with their son.

Samidoh and Karen welcomed their firstborn child 4 months ago although the singer had denied that he is the man behind her pregnancy when the rumours surfaced online last year.

In the latest videos, the celebrated Mugithi singer is seen in Karen Nyamu’s bedroom singing lullaby to their son while clad in a vest and a short.

She posted videos with the caption, ‘Kama chungu tema immediately and without further ado.”

See videos that may give Samidoh’s wife sleepless nights.

The Kenyan DAILY POST