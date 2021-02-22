Monday, February 22, 2021 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has come clean as to why he did not attend the mock swearing-in of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as the People’s President at Uhuru Park.

Speaking at AIC Church in Machakos yesterday, Kalonzo said he could not just attend the event because it was illegal and unconstitutional.

Besides, it was a mockery of Kenya’s democracy and that is why he did not want to associate himself with it.

He said that attending such an event would disqualify him as a leader.

However, despite failing to attend Raila’s mock swearing-in, Kalonzo advised Baba to set a meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta and discuss matters affecting Kenyans.

“I am a senior counsel and that is the highest-ranking that an advocate aspires.”

“How would I have participated in a mock, illegal unconstitutional oath,” Kalonzo said.

Kalonzo was reacting to comments Raila made on Saturday, where he told off former National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders that he would not support them for the presidency.

He attributed this to their failure to attend his swearing-in ceremony in 2017.

“When we were going for the swearing-in, in Nairobi, they refused.”

“They switched off their phones and they were shivering due to fear.”

“They now want me to give them the mantle by supporting them,” Raila said.

Raila termed them as being cowardly.

“I won’t endorse any of them because they demonstrated their cowardice, he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST