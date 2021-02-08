Monday February 8, 2021 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has said he is the best man to take over the mantle of leadership from President Uhuru Kenyatta when he retires in 2022.

The Wiper Party leader also revealed a secret deal for 2022 that was brokered by the late former President Daniel Moi between him, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi and President Uhuru Kenyatta that has never been made public.

According to Kalonzo, Mzee Moi asked him to ensure he works hand in hand with his son Gideon Moi and Uhuru.

He noted that the late president wished for the three of them to stick together so that they can form the next government.

“When you hear Kenyans speak and say they want to go our route, support us.”

“We have President Uhuru Kenyatta.”

“Gideon Moi is also with us, he was there the other day.”

“When his father was resting, he called me and said, Kalonzo, work together with Gideon and Uhuru so that the three of you can form the next government,” Kalonzo revealed.

Kalonzo’s revelation is likely to elicit reactions from ODM leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto’s camps.

The two are also eying the presidency come 2022 with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s help.

The Kenyan DAILY POST