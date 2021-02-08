Monday, February 8, 2021 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka is working round the clock to secured the release of former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko who was arrested last week.

Sonko was arrested over robbery and terrorism-related charges and he is waiting for his bail application hearing on Tuesday.

On Monday, Kalonzo, who was accompanied by Wiper Democratic Movement lawmakers, stormed the Gigiri Police station to try and secure the release of Sonko.

Last week, Kalonzo pleaded with Uhuru to pardon Sonko.

Kalonzo, who spoke during the first anniversary of late Mzee Moi at his Kabarak home, said it was true that Sonko had hurled many fits of abuse against the president but the entire Ukambani region was apologetic.

“Mr. President we understand he has hurled insults on your character and the office you serve but we apologise on his behalf”.

The wiper boss said Uhuru was right to take action against Sonko but he should be given a second chance.

“Give him to us and we shall mentor him for you. We have to build the nation and sometimes we need to be tough but I plead with you to allow us to take care of him,” Kalonzo said.

Here is a photo of Kalonzo and Mike Sonko outside the Gigiri Police station.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.