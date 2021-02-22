Monday, February 22, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM has sought to discredit former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, describing him as an opportunist.

Speaking yesterday, ODM Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna, revealed how Kalonzo tried to exploit the ICC tribulations of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, for his selfish gain but it backfired badly on him.

According to him, the so-called shuttle diplomacy that Kalonzo was doing when after Uhuru and Ruto were indicted by The Hague-based court was all meant to endear him to African leaders for the hope that it will help him become president but it never worked.

“Hon Kalonzo Musyoka on the other hand was the quintessential one-party rule man, and a late entrant to the 2002 liberation movement.”

“He only opted to join Rt Hon Odinga in 2013 after his cunning attempt to exploit the ICC tribulations of President Uhuru and DP Ruto fell flat.”

“He was seeking a landing spot and got a soft one,” Sifuna claimed.

Raila has fallen out with his NASA co-principals after he reneged on the agreement to support one of them for president in 2022.

