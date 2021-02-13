Saturday, February 13, 2021 – The differences between former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and former Machakos Senator, Johnston Muthama, has taken an ugly twist after the latter accused the former of breaking his home.

Muthama claimed his ex-wife Agnes, Kavindu and Kalonzo, had a secret love affair that began way back IN 1985 and went on even before he divorced the mother of his children in 1993.

“This now follows what I have been hearing as early as 1985.”

“When I divorced my wife in 1993, there were rumors that Kalonzo used to move with my former wife and I had no issue,” visibly furious Muthama revealed.

He stated even although they parted ways over a decade ago, Agnes stayed in his house until recently.

“Kalonzo and Agnes continued with the same relationship until recently when she left my house in which she had been housed by me courtesy of my children.”

“Kalonzo then introduced her to some political operative who went ahead to fund her,” he stated.

At the same time, Muthama blasted Kalonzo for wanting to humiliate him further by handing his ex-wife a Wiper Party ticket for the Machakos senatorial by-election.

According to Muthama, it is wrong for Kalonzo to connive with Agnes in order to embarrass him for their own political mischief urging the former vice president to man up and marry her without going behind his back.

“I want to tell Kalozo that Agnes is not my wife, you can go ahead and marry her.”

“Make her your wife.”

“Why do you want to use her to shame me?”

“Although this woman is not my wife, I have children with her.”

“You have been following widows because you are not a man who can seduce a woman,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST