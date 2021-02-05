Friday, February 5, 2021 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to forgive embattled former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko, saying that he needs mentorship.

Speaking during the first memorial of Mzee Moi’s death at Kabarak, Kalonzo noted that Sonko was a young man from his community who lacked guidance.

“Mheshimiwa rais naomba uniskize, Kijana wetu Mbuvi Sonko, nakuomba uniachie huyo kijana amekutusi sana. Kwa niaba ya wale ambao wana majina wanaona ni kijana yetu tunaomba msamaha. Akimaliza hizi episodes, we will still mentor him. Usiyashikilie hayo maneno.

(I appeal to you President Uhuru Kenyatta to forgive our brother Mike Sonko despite the insults he has directed at you on numerous occasions. On behalf of everyone, we ask for forgiveness. Once he’s done with these episodes, we will still mentor him. Don’t hold a grudge against him,”) Kalonzo appealed.

Kalonzo went on to urge his counterparts to set an example and desist from remarks that might incite or propagate violence.

He castigated the scuffle that occurred during the funeral of Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi’s father, Abel Gongera, where Hon. Simba Arati and Hon. Sylvanus Osoro exchanged blows.

Sonko has been on the spot as he currently risks a potential jail term over charges against him.

Initially, Sonko had uttered remarks citing that he along with Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho stage-managed some of the chaos experienced during the 2017 General elections; something that prompted the DCI to arrest him.

He has been slapped with terror charges where he is accused of recruiting and arming militias to disrupt peace and tranquillity in the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST