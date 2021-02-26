Friday, February 26, 2021 – A section of Kalenjin community elders has warned President Uhuru Kenyatta against evicting Deputy President William Ruto from his Karen residence in Nairobi.

On Thursday, Jubilee Party Vice Chairman, David Murathe, hinted that there are plans to evict Ruto from his Karen residence for failing to support the Jubilee government agenda.

“There will be an eviction party from the hustler mansion in Karen. …it is loading… However it happens, they are getting out!” Murathe, who is a close ally of Uhuru sad.

But the elders, who addressed a press conference in Eldoret on Friday, said the disposition is ill-thought, destructive, and could plunge the country into lethal chaos.

“We are warning the President and his associates that they are walking on a very dangerous path we have walked before and he seems to have forgotten,“ the elders stated.

The elders also spoke on the alleged assassination plot on Ruto, saying Uhuru and his men should not go that route because there will be very serious consequences.

The Kenyan DAILY POST