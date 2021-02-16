Tuesday, February 16, 2021 – Former Kiambu County Governor, William Kabogo, has revealed why the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is very unpopular in the Mt Kenya region.

According to a recent survey done by an independent pollster, only one in ten people in Mt Kenya supports BBI.

In an interview with Kameme FM on Tuesday, Kabogo said Mt Kenya region is against the document because of the people who are marketing the document.

Kabogo said nominated MP Maina Kamanda and Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, were some of the leaders who were making BBI get a cold reception in the vote-rich region.

The former Juja MP said instead of the leaders educating citizens on the benefits they would get from the proposed constitutional changes, they were focusing on abusing Deputy President William Ruto, who is eyeing the presidential seat

“You cannot have Kamanda and Atwoli as the people marketing BBI. Whenever they open their mouths, they only insult and attack Ruto. They claim he has stolen this and…Who has asked you all those stories?” Kabogo asked.

Atwoli and Kamanda have been appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta to campaign for BBI in Mt Kenya and Nairobi regions.

